German envoy visits Bacha Khan Markaz

PESHAWAR: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck visited the Awami National Party’s central secretariat Bacha Markaz here.

The ambassador met ANP’s provincial leadership, office-bearers of the Bacha Khan Trust, Bacha Khan Health Foundation and Khudai Khidmatgar organisation. According to a press release, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak and Information Secretary and MPA Samar Haroon Bilour received the German envoy at Bacha Khan Markaz who after visiting various section of the Markaz held detailed discussion with the ANP leadership.

Provincial chief of Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation Dr Shamsul Haq, deputy chief Dr Navidullah Khan, Director Bacha Khan Research Centre Dr Fazl Rahim Marwat and other office-bearers of the ANP and Bacha Khan Markaz were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the German ambassador appreciated ANP’s role and sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country and its struggle for the Pakhtuns and other oppressed nations.

ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan thanked the German ambassador for visiting the Bacha Khan Markaz and said that his party wanted cordial relations with Germany and other European countries.