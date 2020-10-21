LAHORE:Lahore Art Council is going to hold "Alhamra Children's Theatre Festival" for the entertainment and training of children. Lahore Art Council Executive Director Saman Rai announced this at a press conference at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, Tuesday. Alhamra BOG Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi was also present. It was informed in the conference that Alhamra was working for the promotion and development of art, music, painting, theatre and other skills while carrying forward its brilliant traditions. Executive Director Saman Rai informed the media about Alhamra's upcoming programmes. Regarding the festival, Rai said the council announced all theatre houses to submit their scripts to the council by 25 October. She said that a catalogue based on the work of 16th Young Artists Exhibition's participants across the country was also unveiled, and a documentary was also released regarding the show. Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi informed the media that Alhamra had a unique perspective on women that is why in March, Alhamra's leadership organised Women's Day for the first time.