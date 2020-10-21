CM Usman Buzdar blasts opposition for spreading chaos

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that across the board accountability of the corrupt would be continued under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The chief minister regretted that the opposition was continuing the sole agenda of saving their looted money. Those who are involved in a totis viribus tirade against the institutions are an enemy of the nation and anti-state narrative is a conspicuous proof of the mental state of the so-called leaders, he said. The chief minister emphasised that every act and statement against the national interest was condemnable as spreading anarchy and chaos was no politics.

Rather, politics means public service and the people cannot be fooled because they know that who is honest and who is lying, he stressed. He maintained that the unnatural collusion of 11 assorted parties was worthless before an honest leader like Imran Khan.

The conspiracy hatched by the opposition parties against institutions has been badly failed. The opposition first tried to politicise corona and then launched a venomous harangue against state institutions, he regretted. The people are siding with the institutions and have rejected the nefarious narrative of the opposition, he stated.

Usman Buzdar regretted that the elements that wreaked havoc with the country were bent upon obstructing the development process through the anarchy. The opposition should shun negative politics as it is weakening the national unity, advised the CM.

Sugarcane: The government has fixed Rs200 per maund minimum support price of sugarcane to protect farmers' rights as they were given Rs100/120 per maund rate of their sugarcane crop in the previous tenure. This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here Tuesday.

Usman Buzdar said that the crushing season would start from 10 November in South Punjab; while in rest of the districts, crushing will start from 15 November. It is satisfying the PTI government has ensured 99 percent payments to the farmers in Punjab by recovering pending payments from the influential mill owners, he added.