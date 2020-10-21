close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 21, 2020

State Bank notifies criteria for NPCs

Business

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 21, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday notified that resident Pakistanis having assets abroad as declared in their latest wealth statement filed with the Federal Board of Revenue may invest in dollar-denominated Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) by opening a Foreign Currency Value Account (FCVA), a circular said.

The resident Pakistanis, at the time of opening the FCVA, must present their latest wealth statement filed with the FBR or a signed affidavit, stating the value of their assets held abroad as declared in their latest wealth statement filed with FBR, it added.

The central bank said the investment must be funded by remittance from abroad. Moreover, their total investment, including the NPCs through FCVA would not exceed the value of assets abroad declared in the above-referred wealth statement plus such accretion, as may be attributable to interest and profit thereon and / or gain on disposal thereof, in respect of which adequate evidence is provided in the form of bank statement, profit / coupon and / or sale deed, respectively, it said.

Latest News

More From Business