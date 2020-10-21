Man kills wife in Torghar

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his wife, stated to be a mother of two minor children, over a domestic issue in Bassikheil area in Torghar district, a police official said on Tuesday.

“The slain woman, who belonged to Karachi didn’t want to live with her husband in Torghar. And his husband killed her after she insisted on going back to Karachi,” Abdul Ghafar, the SHO of Judbah Police Station, told reporters.

He said that Amina Bibi had gone to Karachi earlier this year after developing differences with her husband Hayat Khan and returned to Torghar a day earlier. “His husband shot her dead and managed to flee. The slain woman was the mother of two children ages between 1 to 3 years,” the SHO said. He added that the police were conducting raids to arrest the accused after lodging a first information report against him under Section 302 of Ppc.

Meanwhile, five people, including two women, sustained injuries when two rival groups attacked each other with sticks and clubs in the Kalwal village of the district. Muhammad Farooq and Islam Nabi groups attacked each other on a minor issue and eight people from both sides were injured and rushed to the Civil Hospital in Pulrah.