Govt asked to check custodial torture, gender-based violence

HARIPUR: Speakers at a Khuli Kutchehri on Tuesday highlighted a number of human rights violations, including custodial torture, gender-based violence and discrimination against transgendered persons.

They asked the government to address the complaints in line with the provisions of constitution, national and international instruments of human rights.

The Social Welfare Department and district administration had jointly organised the open forum titled, “Are you a victim of human rights violation?

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Shaista Bibi, Assistant Commissioner Hasan Ehsan, District Officer Social Welfare Sana Iqbal and officials of jail, police, health and education departments and NGO workers attended it.

Speakers said that despite the fact Pakistan has ratified the UN’s Convention Against Torture about a decade back, the custodial torture in police stations and jails was still rampant and the medicolegal officer of public sector health facilities were not documenting the abuses due to which the perpetrators could not be taken to task.

They also pointed out the complicated process of FIR registration and medical examination of the victims of violence and torture especially in the complaints involving women.

The speakers urged relevant authorities to visit police stations and jails to check the violations of human rights.

They pointed out delay in formulation of anti-sexual harassment committees at workplaces and establishment of women police stations. They also called for the establishment of washrooms for women in the bazaars and protection of transgendered persons from attacks.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaista Bibi assured the participants of taking up the complaints with relevant authorities.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Women Wing president Rubina Shaheen, Nusrat Parveen, District Public Safety Commission Vice-Chairman Sadaqat Khan, Red Crescent’s Ejaz Khan, Dispute Resolution Council Chairman Tehseen Ul Haq Awan and others spoke at the event.