Rouhani meets Abdullah, pledges Iran’s support for Afghan peace

Tehran:

Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Monday met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who pledged his country’s support for an enduring and acceptable peace for the people of Afghanistan, Abdullah’s office said.

The Iranian president said he hopes that the peace efforts will work in Afghanistan’s favor, a statement by Abdullah’s office reads, and Iran’s leader insisted on the implementation of joint economic plans between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Abdullah spoke of recent developments in the peace efforts, the peace negotiations in Doha, and his travel to other regional countries and stressed Afghanistan’s will to achieve a permanent peace with dignity.He appreciated the “principled” stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the Afghan peace efforts and called for the continuation of support, the statement said.