Tue Oct 20, 2020
October 20, 2020

LHC seeks copy of FIR against Nawaz, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a verified copy of the FIR lodged against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others.The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Advocate Saeed Zafar who had challenged the registration of the sedition case against the PML-N supremo and other leaders. The court called for a verified copy of the FIR to be submitted to it.

