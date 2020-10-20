LHC seeks copy of FIR against Nawaz, others

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a verified copy of the FIR lodged against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others.The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Advocate Saeed Zafar who had challenged the registration of the sedition case against the PML-N supremo and other leaders. The court called for a verified copy of the FIR to be submitted to it.