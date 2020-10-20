UK hails Pak Armyâ€™s efforts for Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: The United Kingdom (UK) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter Monday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He acknowledged Pakistan Armyâ€™s continued efforts for regional peace and stability, particularly Pakistanâ€™s efforts for Afghanistan peace processand achievements in fight against terrorism, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies, were discussed. Meanwhile, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan & Afghanistan Benedict de Cerjat Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the meeting matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed, says an ISPR press release.

The ambassador appreciated the bilateral relations enjoyed between both the countries and pledged to further improve them. Benedict de Cerjat acknowledged Pakistanâ€™s contribution for conflict prevention in the region.