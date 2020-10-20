Plea for publishing Nawaz summons in UK papers rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected two pleas, filed by the federal government, seeking printing of proclamation about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in two London newspapers.

An IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed the miscellaneous applications, filed by the government, after hearing arguments put forward by a state counsel.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar argued that the IHC had ordered for publishing the summons for the PML-N supremo in two Pakistani newspapers, whereas Mian Nawaz Sharif was living in London currently.

He requested the court to issue orders for publishing summons for former premier in the UK newspapers. However, the bench rejected the plea. Earlier, two Pakistani newspapers Monday posted former prime minister’s proclamations issued by the IHC registrar. According to the proclamation, Nawaz has been directed to turn up in the court till Nov 24, or face adverse legal action.