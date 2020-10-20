close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2020

PUC to hold Seerat events

Lahore

LAHORE:Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, religious congregations will be held on Seerat-e-Tayyaba during the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He said that Friday sermons would highlight significance of interfaith harmony, tolerance, women's rights and education and Muslim unity in accordance with the teachings of Islam. Talking to delegates of religious scholars here Monday, Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Rabi-ul-Awwal is very exalted and glorified month and religious congregations and conferences will be held during the month to highlight Seerat-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen. He said that with the implementation of Zakat system of Islam, majority of financial issues of society could be addressed.

