Former Orangi Town nazim’s daughter gunned down

A woman was killed in a firing incident in North Nazimabad on Monday.

Fatima, 22, a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, was mother of a minor daughter. Police said her father Shaikh Feroz Bengali had served as a nazim in Orangi Town while representing the PPP. He later joined the MQM before rejoining the PPP.

Police said two persons riding a motorbike attacked her when the woman was driving her car near the Intermediate Board Office in Block A, North Nazimabad. Police said one of the two attackers shot in her neck from a close range. The victim was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police and Rangers attended the scene. According to SHO Rashid Ali, Fatima came to the board office in her car along with three other women, including her younger sister. When they left from the board office, she came under attack, he added.

The officer said they had found an empty shell of 30bore pistol at the crime scene and sent it to the forensic division of the Sindh police. While the Karachi police spokesperson said the incident occurred over a robbery bid, the SHO said the incident “might have been occurred over a personal enmity”.