FBL, IGI Life to collaborate

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has joined hands with IGI Life at Faysal House in Karachi, as one of its BancaTakaful partners to launch new products with life and health coverage segments for Faysal Bank customers, a statement said on Monday.

IGI Life Window Takaful operations will be offering this wide range of unique Takaful products with added ‘vitality’ benefits through Faysal Bank Ltd sales channels, it added. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, and Mr. Ali Nadeem,. Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, head of Retail Banking, Faysal Bank Ltd, said: “This collaboration will allow us to further expand our menu of BancaTakaful products and offer our customers a chance to avail unique life and health insurance solutions.”

Ali Nadeem, chief operating officer of IGI Life Window Takaful Operations, said: “This partnership will allow the two companies to further leverage our synergies and enable us to showcase our unique lifestyle-based vitality benefits to Faysal Bank Customers. We look forward to working with Faysal Bank to grow our mutual business,” he added.