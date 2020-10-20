Expensive eggs

For many people, eggs used to be an inexpensive breakfast item. However, this year the price of eggs has touched the skies. Previously, the price of one egg was between Rs10 and Rs12. Now, it has been increased to almost Rs20. At many places, one dozen of eggs is being sold at Rs240. In winter, the demand for eggs will likely go up. How will the people from financially weak background buy this food item?

The relevant authorities need to take all possible steps to keep a check on the prices of food items. Egg prices should be brought down on an urgent basis.

Zaiwer Baqi Sajidi

Awaran