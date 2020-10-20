Victim response officers appointed

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfaraz Khan Virk Monday deputed young police officers as victim response officers to ensure prompt relief to a common man.

According to a notification issued by the DPO, one police officer each for 14 police stations while two cops have been assigned the duty of VRO at four model police stations of the district. Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Muhammad Hanief and Nasir Mehmood have been appointed VRO at PS Kotwali, Fahad Khan and Muhammad Saqline at PS City Jhang, Fakhar Abbas and Imran Faraz at PS Satellite Town, Ijaz Hussain and Shabbar Abbas at PS Shorkot City. ASIs Muhammad Shahbaz appointed at police station Sadar Jhang, Muhammad Hussain at PS Mochiwala, Qasir Abbas at PS Qadirpur, Mubashir Shahzad at PS Massan, Ijaz Hussain at PS Athara Hazari, Abdul Hakeem at PS Abid Kot Shakir, Mussarat Abbas at PS Waryamwala, Faisal Hayat at PS Shorkot Cant, Ramzan Naveed at PS Garh Maharaja and Sajjad Akhtar at PS Ahmedpur Sial.

Talking to reporters, the DPO said the cops will remain present at their respective police stations to attend visitors. The VROs have also been given the task to listen to peoples patiently beside taking appropriate action for redressal of their grievances in a very short time.

WOMAN FOILS DAUGHTER’S KIDNAPPING BID: A woman Monday foiled the kidnapping of her daughter. According to Mochiwala police, four kidnappers entered the house of Fakhar Abbas of Chack 159/Siprawala at midnight and tried to abduct his 12-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, his wife Sonia Bibi awoke and raised a hue and cry. The kidnappers left her daughter and escaped.