Tree plantation drive launched at Mardan Women University

MARDAN: The Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) jointly launched Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 at the Women University Mardan on Monday.

A ceremony was organized here on the university’s campus which was attended by PDF Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Vice-Chancellor Women University Mardan, Professor Dr Ghazala Yasmin Nizam and PCFA Secretary-General, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani. Other participants of the function included university’s departmental heads and PDF’s Head of Mardan Division, Ismail Durrani. The vice-chancellor planted saplings along with other guests. A special prayer was offered for the betterment of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, the vice-chancellor said that Pakistan and China enjoyed friendly relations. She said that both nations greatly trusted each other.Professor Dr Ghazala Yasmin Nizam said the Women University Mardan had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China’s biggest University and looks forward to further educational collaboration with educational institutions there. PDF Chairman Bilal Sethi said besides making the environment clean and healthy, the project aims at employing workers who had lost wages due to coronavirus.

He added that plants were inevitable for a healthy environment and urged the youth to take an active part in the campaign. Bilal Sethi suggested that varsities of Mardan should provide platforms to their students to take benefits from Rashakai Industrial Zone. PCFA Secretary-General, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, said his association had been planting trees since August 24 under the banner of this campaign and plan to make KP clean and green.