Mon Oct 19, 2020
October 19, 2020

Imran greets Azerbaijan president on Independence Day

October 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday extended warmest felicitations to the President of Azerbaijan and fraternal people of the country on their independence and said, “We pay tribute to Azeri forces valiantly defending their territorial integrity.”

“I extend warmest felicitations to @presidentaz & fraternal people of #Azerbaijan on their Independence Day. We pay tribute to Azeri forces valiantly defending their territorial integrity. Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan in its quest to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue as per UNSC resolutions,” he said in a tweet.

