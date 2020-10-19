FIA arrests two for blackmailing girls

SUKKUR: The FIA Cyber Crime Wing on Sunday took two accused into custody over the allegation of blackmailing different girls in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

Reports said the FIA Cyber Crime Wing has taken Syed Arib Shah from Hyderabad and Syed Owais Shah from Mirpurkhas into custody over blackmailing various girls. The federal cybercrime agency had received a complaint from a girl, in which she maintained that her uncle Syed Arib Shah has been blackmailing her after her pictures had gone viral on the social media. Meanwhile, the cyber crime wing had entertained the complaint after initial investigations into the charges and had taken her uncle into custody. On his statement, the FIA team had also taken another accused Syed Owais Shah into custody from Mirpurkhas. The FIA team on Monday (today) would present both accused in the court for seeking remand.