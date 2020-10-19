close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
October 19, 2020

PHP registered 3,301 cases against accused during last month

National

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol had registered 3301 cases against the accused on violation of traffic laws, keeping illegal weapons during the last month. PHP officials had recovered 26 riffles, 44 guns, 221 pistols, 2,093 cartridges and bullets and 43 magazines, 4,681 litter liquor, 22,900gram opium, 595 gram heroin and 7,400 gram bhang.

Moreover, Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 329 proclaimed offenders, 25 court absenter during the same period. PHP also recovered two stolen bikes, two cattle, 85Kg dead meet, cloth worth Rs180,000, 320 kites and two mobiles. Furthermore, patrolling police provided service to 23,318 commuters on roads during traveling.

