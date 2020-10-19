Centre of excellence in media studies at QAU planned

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with POWER99 Foundation for the promotion of education in the field of journalism and digital media communication by establishing a centre of excellence in media studies on campus.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University and Najib Ahmed, Chairman, POWE­R99 Foundation signed the MoU. As a preliminary activity, the Foundation will assist the QAU in developing curriculum, training manuals and course plans to impart education and skills to the degree and diploma students of the centre.

Later, the Foundation will support the QAU to establish and manage a Digital Content Depository (DCD) for all departments of the University accessible to the students across the world to meet the new challenges facing the education sector of Pakistan due to pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony, the vice-chancellor said the collaboration was a part of QAU’s efforts to establish academia industry linkages.

He said the centre of excellence “Quaid-i-Azam School of Media Studies” would contribute towards evolving and changing landscape of media and communication industry by providing skilled human resource.

Najib Ahmed, Chairman of Foundation said the foundation would help the QAU establish a Digital Audio Broadcast (DAB) Studio as a necessary component of the Quaid-i-Azam School of Media Studies.