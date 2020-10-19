close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
WD
Web Desk
October 19, 2020

Ex-FC soldier targeted, martyred in Waziristan

Top Story

WD
Web Desk
October 19, 2020

MIRANSHAH: A retired soldier of the Frontier Corps (FC) was targeted and martyred in the Mirali town of North Waziristan tribal district here on Sunday, local sources said. The sources said Malik Raees Khan, a retired subedar of the FC, was passing through the Mirali Bazaar in his car when unidentified assailants opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The police reached the place of occurrence and launched an investigation.

Latest News

More From Top Story