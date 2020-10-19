Ex-FC soldier targeted, martyred in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: A retired soldier of the Frontier Corps (FC) was targeted and martyred in the Mirali town of North Waziristan tribal district here on Sunday, local sources said. The sources said Malik Raees Khan, a retired subedar of the FC, was passing through the Mirali Bazaar in his car when unidentified assailants opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The police reached the place of occurrence and launched an investigation.