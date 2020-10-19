Pillars of Orange Train track decorated with paintings

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) conducted wall painting to decorate and beautify the pillars of Orange Line Metro Train track here on Sunday.

PHA will make the provincial capital a model for other cities in terms of beauty, said PHA DG Jawad Qureshi while talking to the media. During wall painting, the students of various colleges created flowers, trees and landscape scenes according to the forest theme. The activity continued from 9am to 4pm while special security arrangements were made for the students. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani said horticulture work on the Orange Line Train track and wall painting on the pillars will add to the beauty. The PHA gave certificates of appreciation and prizes to the students.