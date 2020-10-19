close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

Pillars of Orange Train track decorated with paintings

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) conducted wall painting to decorate and beautify the pillars of Orange Line Metro Train track here on Sunday.

PHA will make the provincial capital a model for other cities in terms of beauty, said PHA DG Jawad Qureshi while talking to the media. During wall painting, the students of various colleges created flowers, trees and landscape scenes according to the forest theme. The activity continued from 9am to 4pm while special security arrangements were made for the students. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani said horticulture work on the Orange Line Train track and wall painting on the pillars will add to the beauty. The PHA gave certificates of appreciation and prizes to the students.

Latest News

More From Lahore