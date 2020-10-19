‘Dolphin Squad, PRU patrolling cut crime rate’

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Wing Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that effective patrolling by Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) on the busy roads and in the congested areas has surely foiled many attempts of crimes and brought down the crime rate in the provincial metropolis.

Dolphin Squad and of PRU seized 30 pistols, two rifles, two pump action guns, 22 magazines, 159 bullets and thousands of rupees from the accused, said Dolphin Squad SP Rashid Hadayat while giving details of the weekly performance of the two wings of police. He said Dolphin Squad and PRU also seized 12 bottles of liquor. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to all 627 calls received on helpline 15.