LDA makes new laws on land use

LAHORE:The new LDA Land Use Regulations have been prepared by taking into consideration the existing socio-economic situation for giving impetus to commercial activities in all the four districts of Lahore Division.

Lahore Development Authority Vice-Chairman SM Imran informed this while giving details of the new commercialisation policy of LDA here Sunday. He said that in line with the prime minister’s vision, LDA has introduced business-friendly regulations after incorporating input of the stakeholders. Main focus on these regulations was creation of new employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

He said that under the supervision of the chief minister, Land Use Regulations 2020 had been approved which provided unprecedented concessions and facilities for starting new ventures besides expanding the existing businesses.

He told that certain types of services and private practices had been exempted from payment of commercialisation fee under these regulations. Professionals such as doctors, engineers, architects and other experts providing consultancy services have been allowed to utilise 25 percent of the covered area of their houses for this purpose without paying commercialisation fee to LDA, he informed.

He revealed that for encouraging public service and welfare activities, commercialisation fee had been waived off for charity organisations and NGOs working for extending humanitarian assistance to the people.

SM Imran informed that new commercial centres could be established at different places under the concept of “Area Development Project” as per these regulations. A commercial zone could be set up on area ranging from 24 kanal to 200 kanal where all business facilities could be provided at one place, including commercial plazas, restaurants, showrooms, offices, etc. Such projects will definitely generate a large number of employment opportunities everywhere at local level, he added.

SM Imran informed that Land Use Regulations also provide facilities for extending existing business setup. An entrepreneur could now amalgamate adjacent piece of land equal to the land being already utilised by him for expanding his business after fulfilling all legal formalities. The LDA vice-chairman told that for convenience of the business community, the facility of depositing commercialisation fee in installments has been provided. These installments could now be paid in a span of three years instead of two years. LDA has also decided to give five percent discount on lump sum payment of commercialisation fee.

He informed that for facilitating the people close to their house, setting up of hospitals, day care centres and clubs in the residential zone had been allowed.

For promoting industry setting up of industrial units has also been allowed in the agriculture zone, he added. SM Imran told that for starting new business activities in districts of Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana, standards with regards to width of roads and size of plots have been relaxed besides providing a number of other incentives. He revealed that LDA had started implementing the Land Use Regulations for encouraging business activities and started approving applications for seeking permission to start new businesses, which had been pending for the past one and a half years. He told that conversion of land use was allowed for starting 48 new businesses within the Lahore Division last week. The new businesses which were allowed included setting up 28 petrol pumps, five LPG storage sites, three oil storage sites, six schools, a medical institute, two hospitals and a powerhouse.