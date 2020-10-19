Teachers protest today

LAHORE:Schoolteachers from different parts of the province will hold a rally on Monday (today) against the School Education Department (SED) Punjab for not regularising the services of over 11,000 educators and assistant education officers (AEOs).

According to details, Secondary School Educators, Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), Headmasters Association Punjab (HMAP) will also join the protest rally to be taken out from Lahore Press Club to Punjab Assembly. They have been demanding unconditional regularisation of the services of educators and AEOs, observing that Punjab Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas had also promised the same a couple of months back but no progress was made afterwards.