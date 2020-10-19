Saving water

Out of the total water that Pakistan receives, we save only 40 percent. Pakistan loses the rest of its water since it does not have a proper storage system. The fact that the country is storing such a low amount of water shows that it does not understand the value of water. Pakistan is in the list of the most water-stressed countries. Reports by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) warn officials to take immediate steps to save the country from running out of water by 2025. Since we are left with only five years, we need to act without any delay to avert the looming water crisis. A poor system of water management, the weak water infrastructure and the inability to complete storage projects along with climatic changes are the main hurdles to store water and satisfy our needs, especially our agricultural requirements. To deal with the water crisis, the government can focus on constructing water reservoirs and devising a better water management plan.

Another challenge that the government faces when it comes to storing water is public behaviour. Many households waste water when doing daily chores. Also, the people’s knowledge regarding water conservation is little to zero. The government should come with a comprehensive plan to tackle the water crisis.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore