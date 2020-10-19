Rublev wins at Saint Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG: Andrey Rublev went level with Novak Djokovic as a four-time title winner in 2020 when he defeated Borna Coric 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to claim the St. Petersburg Open on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Rublev added the title in Russia to trophies in Doha, Adelaide and Hamburg.

Only world number one Djokovic can boast a similar haul from the truncated season. Rublev extended his winning streak to 10 matches on home soil.He also lifted the Kremlin Cup trophy in Moscow last year.