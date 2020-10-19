‘Outstanding’ Ferguson stars for Kolkata in super-over IPL win

DUBAI: Sensational bowling from New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson in his first outing this Indian Premier League season helped Kolkata Knight Riders edge out Sunrisers Hyderabad in a super over on Sunday.

Ferguson returned figures of 3-15 in the Hyderabad innings and then claimed two wickets including Hyderabad skipper David Warner in the one-over eliminator in Abu Dhabi.

Warner became the fastest to 5000 IPL runs in 135 innings as he hit an unbeaten 47 but Hyderabad could only equal Kolkata’s score of 163 and the match ended in a tie.

Ferguson then bowled a superb super over to send Warner back on the first ball and took another wicket to keep down Hyderabad to two, a score Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata surpassed in four balls.

“For Lockie to come in and perform in both phases was outstanding,” Morgan said.

“We’ve been sort of striving to get wins out of the last couple of games, it didn’t happen against Mumbai (Indians); today we were competitive.”

Ferguson praised Morgan for staying calm and guiding the team, which is paced fourth in the eight-team table, to a crucial win as the Twenty20 tournament moves towards the business end.

“It’s great having Morgs (Morgan) at the top off the mark with his calmness and of course I had my plan which was working throughout the game,” said Ferguson. “Look we’ll take this win and enjoy tonight, it was a very good win on a tough wicket.”