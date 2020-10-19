close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
AFP
October 19, 2020

Belarusians hold massive march

AFP
MINSK: Thousands of Belarusians took to the streets of Minsk for a new protest against strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday, in defiance of threats by authorities to open fire after weeks of demonstrations. The ex-Soviet nation has been gripped by historic protests after Lukashenko claimed victory in August 9 elections over Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a popular opposition candidate.

