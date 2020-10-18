Gujranwala rally a referendum against PM, says Mian Iftikhar

PESHAWAR: General Secretary of the Awami National Party and spokesperson for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Saturday said that the public meeting in Gujranwala was beginning of the end of the selected government.

“The sea of people and caravan of opposition parties will not stop until the country and nation get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, which came into power through rigged election,” a press release issued by the Bacha Khan Markaz quoted Mian Iftikhar Hussain as saying. Congratulating the nation, the PDM spokesperson said that the mammoth public meeting in Gujranwala was a referendum against (Prime Minister) Imran Niazi and his cronies and they must now quit the government to pave the way for fair and free general election in the country.

A huge sea of people, he said, attended the public meeting, which had sent a strong message to the rulers to start counting down their days.

“The selected rulers must now admit their failure and quit the government to hold independent and transparent elections in the country,” Mian Iftikhar said, adding that the government spokespersons and ministers had leashed a propaganda to dodge the masses about the price-hike, unemployment and the opposition parties movement.

The ANP leader also said that the masses cannot bear the price-hike, joblessness and worsening law and order situation anymore, therefore, the rulers should go home to save the country and the nation. He said the public meeting in the historic port city Karachi would prove another referendum against the rulers, adding they should say adieu to the government if they had some prestige.