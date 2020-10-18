Gang running immoral website busted in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a gang involved in funning an immoral website during a raid on a flat in Karachi.

Geo News reported while quoting FIA officials that the raid was conducted on a flat in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The main accused and leader of the gang has been identified as Faisal Qadir. Nine mobile phones, computers and other electronic devices have also been recovered during the raid.

Officials said immoral videos have been found in the electronic equipment. The gang was allegedly involved in using women in immoral activities and arrange their meetings with ‘customers’.

The FIA said the gang also forced some women to indulge in immoral acts. The gang had also published several fake advertisements in newspapers.

Officials said the women used for immoral video calls were given ‘points’ and were being paid accordingly.