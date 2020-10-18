Tributes paid to Prof Mehmood Ayaz

LAHORE : Noted physicians and surgeons paid glowing tributes to Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, the outgoing principal of Services Hospital and Services Institute of Medical Sciences, for his services and dedication to achieve excellence in the medical profession and raising the standards of healthcare services at the institute.

Speaking at a reference on his retirement on Saturday, they said Dr Mehmood Ayaz saw the rise of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences and the Punjab Institute of Mental Health among top ranking medical institutes in the country. The speakers included Dr Waris Farooq, Prof Dr Sajid Nisar, Prof Dr Tehrim, Prof Dr Rubina Suhail, Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Dr Farid Ahmad Khan, Prof Dr Amir Zaman, Dr Javed Gardezi, Dr Suhail Chughtai, Prof Dr Javed Akram, Prof Dr Tayyeba Waseem and others.

Dr Waris Farooq said SIMS had made a remarkable progress during the tenure of Dr Mehmood Ayaz due to his dedication to his professional services. Dr Sajid Nisar said Dr Mehmood Ayaz delivered praiseworthy services for the welfare of patients. Prof Dr Tehrim said he had introduced and developed new departments in the SIMS and maintained services standards for patients and staff.