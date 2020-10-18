Efforts urged to create awareness about hypertension

NOWSHERA: Expressing concern over increasing cases of hypertension among the general public, health experts on Saturday urged people to modify their lifestyle to reduce chances of hypertension that led to heart attack.

They were speaking at a seminar at the Qazi Medical Complex here. The seminar was held in connection with World Hypertension Day. Noted cardiologist at the Aga Khan University Karachi Prof Dr Mohammad Ishaq Paracha said that hypertension had serious repercussions for the patients. He shed light on the factors that contributed to hypertension as it became a leading cause of heart attack. Dr Ishaq Paracha that once a person was affected by blood pressure or diabetes he or she would have to use medicine for life. “Many people think hypertension is a personal problem and needs to be dealt with on an individual basis, but they are wrong. This is a public health issue, therefore, people need to have proper information and seek help from trained physicians,” he went on to add. Professor of Cardiology and Dean Nowshera Medical College Dr Saqib Qureshi, Prof Dr Abdul Hannan, Chairman Board of Governors Gulrez Hakim Khan, Dr Rafiullah, Dr Waheedullah and others addressed the seminar.