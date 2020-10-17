India stuck in difficult position in IIOJK: Dr Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr Moeed Yusuf says India is stuck in a difficult position in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and unable to figure out what to do.

Talking to this news agency Friday, he said India's illegal move of 5 August, last year has expectedly backfired and it has lost Kashmir for all practical purposes. Dr Moeed said the future of Kashmir dispute is that India will have to hold plebiscite as per UN Resolutions to give Kashmiris their just right to self-determination as there is no other workable solution to the issue.

To a question, he said Pakistan is aggressively countering the narrative that India used to sell to the world for the last many years which is not being accepted now. With regard to the domicile issue in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Moeed categorically stated that Indian move to provide domicile to non-Kashmiri residents is illegal and the UN framework does not allow it.