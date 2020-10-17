Two more die of Covid-19, another 116 test positive

Rawalpindi: The spread of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 seems to be uncontrolled at least here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the last one-and-a-half weeks as over 1,000 new confirmed cases have been reported from the region in last nine days which means that almost every 7th patient being tested positive for the illness from the country is a resident of the federal capital or Rawalpindi.

The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 is also on the rise in the twin cities as in last nine days, the virus claimed another 18 lives taking death toll from the region to 493. The similar trend was witnessed in last 24 hours with reporting of another 116 confirmed cases from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district along with two deaths caused by the virus.

According to details, as many as 100 new patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours while the virus claimed two more lives in the federal capital taking death toll to 193. The total number of patients so far tested positive from ICT reached 17,781 of which 16,550 have recovered while the number of active cases was 1038 in ICT on Friday that had dropped to around 370 last month.

In last 24 hours, 16 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking tally to 6,564 of which 6,089 have so far recovered. A total of 300 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have died of the illness in the district while on Friday, there were as many as 175 active cases of the disease.

Only four confirmed patients belonging to the district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in town however as many as 171 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that as many as 482 suspects of the disease have been under home quarantine in the district. It is worth mentioning here that the number of active cases had dropped down to 80 in the district last month while the number of suspects under home quarantine

was 242.