Media cum tech city demanded

Islamabad : Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday called upon the government to consider establishing a Media-cum-Tech city in Islamabad in order to develop an ecosystem for promotion of media and IT sectors.

Pakistan has abundant IT, media and tremendous potential to promote export of content, IT and software products, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said.

He was addressing a delegation of National Press Club Islamabad that visited ICCI led by Senior Vice President Arshad Waheed and Secretary General Anwar Raza to congratulate the newly elected team of ICCI, according to a press release issued by the Chamber.

Group Leader Afzal Butt, former President Tariq Chaudhry, Finance Secretary Sagheer Chaudhry, Siddique Sajjid Baloch, Azhar Jatoi and others were in the delegation.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that Media-cum-Tech City would provide a good platform to our young media and IT professionals even from remote areas to show their creativity for launching new businesses and thus contribute towards better economic development of the country and promotion of exports. He said that the government should also introduce a relief package for start-ups to foster an ecosystem of entrepreneurship in the country.

Many countries have made drastic cuts in interest rates with the aim to support businesses to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and urged that SBP should also reduce the policy interest rate bringing it down to 2-3 percent that will give a boost to SMEs and help accelerate economic activity in the country.