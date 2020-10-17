Japan condemns attacks on security personnel

Islamabad : Chargé d’ affaires at the Embassy of Japan Shindo Yusuke has condemned the terrorist attacks on security personnel and guards in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Any act of terrorism cannot be justified for whatever reason or purpose. I extend the deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of martyrs and pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attacks,” he said in a message here on Friday.

The diplomat appreciated the efforts of Pakistani security forces in maintaining peace and stability and said Japan was committed to continuing to support Pakistan to combat terrorism.

He said the government of Japan had been supporting various projects of counter-terrorism such as the improvement of facilities and equipment of Pakistani law enforcement agencies dealing with counter-terrorism, including projects on improving airports of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi for enhancing security measures, providing x-ray inspection equipment, installing face recognition system, and on strengthening border security management against illicit drug trafficking and cross-border terrorism.