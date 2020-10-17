British Council offers English learning initiative

Islamabad : The British Council has launched its acclaimed learning offer, myEnglish, in Pakistan with the aim of bringing the best of online digital English language learning to improve fluency, accuracy and confidence in English.

According to a spokesperson for the British Council, MyEnglish has been launched in Pakistan in response to the growing demand for courses and programmes to improve English language skills.

Following a blended learning model (live online and self-access learning), myEnglish will be conducted by accredited teachers from Sri Lanka. It will consist of two to three hour live classes per week along with up to 38 hours of self-access content that will be available 24/7.

In order to cater to different needs of English language learners, there are three main components for users to select from: myEnglish Workplace, myEnglish and IELTS Coach.

myEnglish Workplace combines online video-based interactive exercises and live online classes and helps job seekers and professionals boost their career prospects. myEnglish is an interactive, online course, delivered by a British Council teacher, that helps improve your fluency, accuracy and confidence in English. The IELTS Coach is structured to help potential test takers prepare for the speaking, listening, reading and writing modules. It will be useful in Pakistan, where is a lot of demand for IELTS preparation material.

The myEnglish platform will help test takers increase their chances of getting their ideal score in IELTS, students to get through to their dream university, and will assist professionals land that dream job or take the next big career leap.