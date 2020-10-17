Political crisis can be a threat to govt: JI

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself responsible for the political crisis which has engulfed the country and could be a threat to the PTI government.

Addressing his party workers on Friday, the JI leader said the days of the PTI government seemed numbered as bad governance and inability of the rulers had made the life of the common man miserable.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Amirul Azeem, JI Deputy Ameer Liaquat Baloch and others prayed for the souls of the martyrs of security forces who lost their lives in two terrorist incidents in South Wazirstan and Gawadar. They offered their condolences to the families of the martyrs.

JI leader paid tribute Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq paid glowing tributes to late JI leader Abdul Ghaffar Aziz, saying the late leader made a great contribution to the achievement of the goals for which JI had long been struggling.

The JI chief stated this while presiding over a condolence reference in memory of late Abdul Ghaffar Aziz at Mansoora on Friday. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, JI leaders Maulana Abdul Malik and Hafiz Idrees also address the gathering.