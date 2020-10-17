No PDM rally route was closed: CCPO

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Umar Sheikh has said that no route was closed for the participants in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally.

In his statement issued on Friday, he said the rally was diverted to Adda Plot, Ring Road and Shahdara Chowk due to security reasons. The participants were allowed to use motorway and Lahore Ring Road. The PML-N leaders were asked not to address at Shahdara Chowk.

Lahore police maintained law and order in the City and nobody was allowed to damage properties. Police also provided security cover to the political gatherings in the provincial metropolis.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police Lahore implemented traffic advisory plan keeping in view the rally to maintain smooth flow of traffic for citizens. Sharif Medical City Road (from Mill Puli to Adda Plot) was closed for routine traffic. Ring Road from Adds Plot to Niazi Shaheed Chowk was kept optional for closure after 12 noon according to the situation. GT Road from Timber Market Ravi Road to Imamia Colony Phatak was closed to traffic during the convoy going to the rally venue.

Lahorites were asked not travel without any emergency. The people who had to travel abroad were asked to move from home least six hours early. The adjacent roads were also closed to traffic. Old Ravi Bridge was kept open to the emergency vehicles coming from Gujranwala and Narowal. At least 600 traffic wardens were deputed to maintain smooth flow of traffic under the supervision of 56 inspectors, six DSPs and two SPs.

IG: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said Punjab Police is effectively using information technology on the principles of modern policing to protect the lives and properties of citizens and eradicate anti-social elements.

Modern service delivery projects are also serving in all the districts of the province. He said modern integrated smart and surveillance systems of monitoring and surveillance have been made operational in many districts of the province which has further improved the security of sensitive installations, educational institutions, minorities’ places of worship and other important place.

He said that Punjab Police was ensuring elimination of terrorists, miscreants and their facilitators. Vigilant teams of Special Protection Unit (SPU) are always engaged for the protection of foreign nationals.

The IG expressed these views during a meeting with a two-member delegation of the British High Commission at the Central Police Office here on Friday. The delegation comprised Miss Ann Cowan, consular regional operations manager and Albert David, MBE, head of consular operations. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including fight against terrorism and bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Miss Ann Cowan lauded the effective role of Punjab Police in eradicating terrorism. The increasing use of skills and modern methods is very welcome. She said that information sharing and professional cooperation with Punjab Police would be further enhanced in future.