NAB plea to close probe against Shahbaz Sharif adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing on an application moved by the NAB Lahore seeking permission to close a 20-year old inquiry against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

The court adjourned the hearing for today (Saturday) as the judge concerned was on leave. The NAB had started inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif over the allegations of alleged illegal allotments of LDA plots.

The NAB stated that during the course of inquiry no concrete evidence of Shahbaz Sharif’s involvement had been found. Moreover, the whole record had reduced to ashes after fire broke in LDA building, the NAB added and sought court’s permission to close the inquiry.

The NAB Lahore had launched an inquiry in June 2000 against the former Punjab chief minister and others. The LDA had acquired the land of Mouza Nawankot for Gulshan Ravi Society in 1978 and was to provide 10 plots in return. According to allegations, one-kanal plots were illegally allotted to favourite persons and when the NAB launched an investigation allotments of the plots were allegedly cancelled.