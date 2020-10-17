PML-N supporters not detained, court informed

LAHORE:The Punjab government on Friday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that PML-N supporters had not been detained ahead of the joint opposition’s first public gathering in Gujranwala.

Justice Masood Abid Naqvi was hearing a petition against alleged arrests of PML-N supporters and roadblocks erected by the Punjab government to hinder Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Gujranwala rally.

On court’s call, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais appeared before the court and stated that the local administration had already given permission to the opposition to hold a public meeting. He undertook that no supporter of the PML-N had been arrested, nor was anyone being barred from participating in the public gathering.

The government warned that action would be taken in case anybody takes the law into hands. Advocate Rana Asadullah appeared on behalf of the petitioners and stated that the government had released party workers and removed roadblocks late at night and it was forced to negotiations with opposition parties after LHC took up the instant petition. After the assurance of AGP, the court disposed of three identical constitutional petitions filed by Aneeza Fatima and others. Rana Asad also expressed satisfaction to the undertaking given by the AGP.