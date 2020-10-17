National T20 Cup semis to turn pink today

RAWALPINDI: Saturday’s (today’s) National T20 Cup semi-finals will turn pink as the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to use the occasion to create awareness about breast cancer as part of its corporate social responsibility in partnership with Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

October is marked across the globe as the breast cancer awareness month to help increase attention and support for the awareness of breast cancer, which is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, there are about 1.38 million new cases and 458,000 deaths from breast cancer each year.

Players from the four semi-finalist teams at the Pindi Stadium as well as PCB staff and broadcasters will wear pink ribbons on their shirts to raise awareness. In addition to this, the match officials will wear pink polos, the stumps will be painted pink and all PCB’s digital assets will turn pink to align with the global breast cancer awareness cause.

“The National T20 Cup has been the most followed and discussed cricket event on social media platforms during these unprecedented Covid-19 times. As such, it is appropriate that we avail this opportunity and once again use the reach through our platforms to play our small part in creating greater awareness about breast cancer,” PCB’s Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said on Friday.

“Survival rates from breast cancer very much improve if diagnosed and attended to at an early stage. Medical science has made great strides in this area and encouraging regular check-ups and examinations will save precious lives,” he added.