Pervez Khattak hopes Opposition movement will fail to pressurise PM

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan would not come under pressure due to the opposition’s protest movement and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term.

“The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has no proper agenda. It only wants protection for its own leaders,” he said while addressing public meetings at different parts of Nowshera, his hometown. Several political workers announced quitting their political parties and joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on the occasion.

They were welcomed by presenting them the PTI caps. Pervez Khattak said staging rallies and public meetings was the right of the opposition parties was the right of the opposition and the government would never impede them but insisted these events would fail to pressure the government. The federal minister believed that the opposition parties wanted to save the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership, which, he said, was facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak defended the National Accountability Bureau and rejected the opposition parties allegations that the anti-graft body was victimizing the rivals of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. “The National Accountability Bureau is an independent body.

The cases both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party leaders are facing were not instituted during our tenure,” he claimed.

The federal minister said the prime minister still enjoyed the support of the masses.

“He will continue to lead the country to progress and prosperity through his policies and actions,” he added.

Pervez Khattak enumerated the development schemes he had completed in Nowshera and talked about the ones in the pipeline, saying the projects would change the lot of the people of the district as these pertained to health, education, irrigation, agriculture.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak expressed gratitude to the people of Nowshera for always putting trust in him and his other family members and elected them to the assemblies and thus giving them a chance to serve them.