Sat Oct 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

Arms recovered in NW raid

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

MIRANSHAH: The police recovered hand-grenades and ammunition from a deserted house during a raid in Spinwam area in North Waziristan on Friday, sources said.

The sources said that the police raided a house in Spinwam and recovered six hand-grenades, rifles and ammunition. The raid was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mir Ali Jamshed Wazir and SHO Asif Niazi. The police said that a case was registered against the owner of the house and raids were being conducted to arrest him.

