Arms recovered in NW raid

MIRANSHAH: The police recovered hand-grenades and ammunition from a deserted house during a raid in Spinwam area in North Waziristan on Friday, sources said.
The sources said that the police raided a house in Spinwam and recovered six hand-grenades, rifles and ammunition. The raid was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mir Ali Jamshed Wazir and SHO Asif Niazi. The police said that a case was registered against the owner of the house and raids were being conducted to arrest him.