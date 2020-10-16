Houses to be built for poor people: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday said that Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project would be a game-changer initiative of the PTI government.

No past governments dared to start this project. They made statements but could not initiate work on this project, he added. The chief minister stated this while talking to Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Housing & Works Tashfeen Safdar Chaudhry who called on him here and discussed different matters. Discussing aspects of IT-based institutional reforms, the chief minister said an online platform had been introduced after the success of the one-window system to get the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the construction sector.

E-governance based reforms have been introduced to create ease of doing business and necessary facilities have been provided under one roof through e-Khidmat Centres. In line with the instructions of the prime minister, the system has been fully digitised and a 30-day time period was fixed for approval of maps and completion certificates, he said.

Similarly, NOC for change of land use was issued in 45 days and permission for residential societies was granted in 60 to 75 days, he added. The CM announced houses would be built for those living below the poverty line, in collaboration with the private sector, and the government wanted to complete this agenda as soon as possible.

He maintained the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project was the game-changer initiative of the PTI government. No past governments dared to start this project. They made statements but could not initiate work on this project, he added. The credit goes to the PTI government for starting this project and no one can deny its vital importance.

This project would be very important to promote economic activities and it would also help in overcoming environmental degradation, he said. Similarly, local and foreign investors will get opportunities for secure investments and Pakistani industry would also be promoted due to consumption of 90 percent locally made items. Along with it, massive job opportunities would be created and the project would emerge as a precedent in the future, the CM concluded.

Opp alliance: The real agenda of the opposition parties is to protect their corruption as well as to obstruct national development. This was stated by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here Thursday.

The chief minister asserted that the opposition parties' alliance was unnatural and the day was not far when it would disintegrate. He regretted that the opposition had no understanding of public issues and it was only united to protect their personal interests. The chief minister said the people had fully understood the dual nature of the opposition and it cannot mislead the masses with their negative narrative.

food: Usman Buzdar has said the government is duty-bound to ensure the food needs of the people. In his message, Usman Buzdar stated that a balanced diet was the need of every human being and the PTI government had taken different steps to deal with this important issue of food autarky. Close collaboration is imperative between the government and the private sector to protect the food needs of the people. In this regard, people should also be educated to avoid wasting food to minimise the shortage of food items, he emphasised.