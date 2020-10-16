Corona hits population of Islamabad hard

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19, and deaths caused by the disease have started showing a sharp upward trend once again in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi after June and this time too, the population in Islamabad Capital Territory is being hit hard by the virus.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed another two lives in the federal capital while as many as 173 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region including 155 cases from ICT.

It is worth mentioning here that over 170 confirmed cases of the illness have been reported in a day from the region after 105 days. Over 170 cases were reported from the region last time on July 2.

The number of cases from the region is continuously on the rise for nearly a month though in the last two weeks, there has been a sharp increase both in the number of cases and deaths from ICT and Rawalpindi district. Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the virus is hitting the population in ICT very hard.

In the last week, as many as 799 new patients have been reported from the twin cities of which 672 are residents of the federal capital. The virus claimed at least 12 more lives from the region in the last one the week including four from ICT and eight from the Rawalpindi district.

After two deaths on Thursday, the death toll from the twin cities rose to 491 while confirmation of another 173 patients positive for COVID-19 has taken tally to 24,229 of which 22,561 have so far recovered though there are still 1177 active cases of the disease in the region including 173 in Rawalpindi district and 1,004 in the federal capital.

To date, a total of 6,548 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district including 18 new cases added on Thursday. So far, a total of 6,075 patients have been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment while 300 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have so far died of COVID-19, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

As many as five confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while another 168 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Number of suspects who have been under quarantine in their homes has reached 478 while to date, a total of 4,215 persons have been relieved from quarantine, said Dr. Sohail.

Meanwhile, another 155 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 17,681 of which 16,486 have so far recovered while 191 died of the disease.