Australia’s A-League season to kick off over Christmas

SYDNEY: Australia’s A-League will kick off its new season on December 27, officials announced Thursday, with 161 games squeezed into 23 weeks.

The women’s W-League will start on the same day, putting football in direct competition with cricket’s showpiece Boxing Day Test, the highlight of the Christmas and New Year holiday sports programme, when Australia are due to play India.

Twelve teams will compete in the new A-League, with Sydney-based Macarthur FC taking part for the first time, coached by experienced former Australia national women’s coach Ante Milicic.