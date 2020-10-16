Sindh Games to be spread across province

KARACHI: The 18th Sindh Games which have been due for over a year may be organised early next year, 'The News' learnt on Thursday.

It would be the first time that the games would be organised in all six divisions of the province, sources said. The provincial government has developed various sports complexes, tartan tracks, synthetic turfs and other advanced sports facilities across the province.

The sources said that provincial sports department has started planning for the Sindh Games. There are more than 10 astro turfs in the province, three tartan tracks, and five synthetic football turfs. Besides, indoor sports complexes and gymnasiums have been also developed.

The sources said that the department wanted to organise the games near the end of this year, but due to the fear of a second wave of Covid-19, the Sindh Games are unlikely to be held this year. The provincial sports department will announce the final schedule of Sindh Games after observing the situation of pandemic.

The sources mentioned that Sindh government wanted all newly-built sports infrastructure to be used for competitions of various sports disciplines.

They said that hokcey turfs are available in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Athletics tartan tracks have been laid at NED University in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas. The development work of tartan track in Sukkur is in final stages.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial sports department will itself organise the Sindh Games, instead of allocating the competitions to associations. But the expertise of former players and organisers of various disciplines would be used for the successful arrangement of the games.