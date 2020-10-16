Khyber Peace Games kick off

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber Peace Games-2020 started at the Jamrud Stadium here on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director Sports and Culture Muhammad Nawaz said the aim of sports events in the tribal districts was to discourage anti-social elements and hunt for talented players.

The games will continue till October 21 around 2,000 players are participating in the event. The official said that football, archery, basketball, volleyball, cricket, hockey, cycling, table tennis and martial art matches would be held among the players hailing from Khyber district. He said the matches of different games would be conducted at Jamrud, Landikotal and Bara sports grounds where they would select top ranking players for next level of games.

The official said they would organise sports events at every level to hunt for the talent so that they could give stars to national teams like Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sameen Gul Afridi who were polished at Khyber sports club. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, flanked by PTI leader Ameer Muhammad Khan and Sports Manager Rahed Gul, formally opened the Khyber peace Games. Players marched past.